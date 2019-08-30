Diamondback Energy (FANG) Share Price Rose While Sir Capital Management LP Upped by $16.72 Million Its Position; First Eagle Investment Management Has Upped Its Cree (CREE) Position by $877,800

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 15,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The hedge fund held 562,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.18 million, up from 547,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.92. About 867,778 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 Cree Acquires Infineon RF Power Business; 06/03/2018 – Cree Buys Assets of Infineon Technologies’ Radio Frequency Power Business for EUR 345M; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS IT RECEIVES ARBITRATION NOTICE FROM THE INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (ICC); 24/04/2018 – Correct: Cree Targets 4Q Loss 34c-38c Per Share; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q REV. $356M, EST. $347.3M; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Rev $390M-$410M; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss $240.6M; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Cree Licenses GaN Power Patents to Nexperia; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CREE)

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 87.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 165,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 354,772 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.02M, up from 189,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $97.39. About 837,088 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Retail Bank stated it has 3,723 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Gp Inc stated it has 270,036 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 339,834 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. 216,000 were reported by Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. The Virginia-based Davenport And Co Ltd Com has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). High Pointe Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.93% or 24,650 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Parkside Finance Bancorp & holds 0.01% or 423 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 0% or 163 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Agf Investments America Incorporated invested in 28,689 shares. Stifel Finance Corp holds 0.01% or 76,375 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa holds 0.01% or 96,111 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Incorporated owns 5,490 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 115,049 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $47.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 622,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (Call) (NYSE:PRGO).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $120,145 activity.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. Stice Travis D. also bought $399,968 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 109,400 shares to 75,800 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 78,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,729 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).