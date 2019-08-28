Diamondback Energy (FANG) Share Price Rose While Marietta Investment Partners Has Trimmed Position by $1.13 Million; Cwh Capital Management Increased Holding in Borgwarner (BWA) by $1.24 Million as Stock Value Declined

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 1.78M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by 23.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 11,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 37,370 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 48,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $92.37. About 1.53M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner: Low Price, High Risk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50 are owned by Smithfield Com. Amica Retiree Tru has 0.06% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 1,759 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 22,813 shares. Axa invested in 53,994 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation, a Texas-based fund reported 121,996 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Stanley invested 0.06% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). The Illinois-based Castleark Management Lc has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Chevy Chase has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Inc has 813,971 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Srb Corp reported 17,366 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Com stated it has 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 254,487 shares. Hl Serv Limited reported 15,372 shares. Citigroup has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 195,084 shares.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42 million and $237.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 14,535 shares to 32,566 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 5,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,878 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc reported 72,740 shares. New England & Retirement Grp Inc holds 4,229 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Com holds 2,289 shares. Penn Capital Mngmt has 0.3% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Company has 3,762 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management holds 0.15% or 65,541 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Cap Advsr Inc invested in 0.16% or 4,289 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Inv Lp has 0.32% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 4,885 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 210 shares. Synovus Financial reported 31,000 shares stake. Psagot Invest House Limited holds 26,735 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 30,930 shares. Miller Howard Investments Inc Ny holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 37,278 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. Another trade for 4,186 shares valued at $399,968 was made by Stice Travis D. on Friday, August 9.