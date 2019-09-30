Diamondback Energy (FANG) Share Price Rose While Corvex Management LP Has Raised by $30.65 Million Its Position; Stephens Investment Management Group Holding in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Cut as Share Price Rose

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 36,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 337,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.12 million, down from 373,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $100.4. About 304,838 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 283,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 2.94 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $319.86 million, up from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.93. About 571,606 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 29,440 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 1,018 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 22,076 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The invested in 21,788 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Huntington Bank & Trust owns 51 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech, a California-based fund reported 7,270 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs invested in 5,323 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jefferies Financial Grp invested in 86,022 shares or 1.62% of the stock. First Amer Retail Bank reported 18,114 shares. 2,768 are held by Papp L Roy Associate. M&T Savings Bank owns 10,483 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd holds 0.33% or 468,943 shares in its portfolio. Regions Finance Corp holds 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 7,912 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership invested in 0.08% or 2,030 shares. Barclays Plc owns 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 258,385 shares.

Corvex Management Lp, which manages about $8.18 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 135,187 shares to 360,613 shares, valued at $15.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,700 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.90M for 119.52 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $5.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 4,633 shares to 734,848 shares, valued at $56.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,611 shares, and has risen its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).