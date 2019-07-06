Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position Maintained by Leucadia National Corp; Cortland Advisers Has Increased Holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) as Stock Price Rose

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $107.41. About 1.33M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 257,445 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 54,473 shares to 41,506 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 6,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,135 shares, and cut its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (NYSE:TWI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). First Ltd Partnership has 35,085 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 5,345 shares. Macquarie Limited invested in 0.04% or 251,408 shares. Loomis Sayles Com LP reported 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Huntington National Bank invested in 0% or 1,562 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 1,024 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank Of Mellon reported 1.35 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Carroll Fin Associates accumulated 0% or 42 shares. Wetherby Asset has 0.03% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 2,169 shares. Rech Global holds 0.36% or 11.18 million shares. Chevy Chase Holdg invested in 0.06% or 131,424 shares. Amer National Insurance Tx holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 22,828 shares. Gulf Int Financial Bank (Uk) Limited holds 37,234 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Conning Incorporated holds 0.01% or 2,080 shares in its portfolio.

