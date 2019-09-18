Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position Boosted by Bronson Point Management Llc; As Fastenal (FAST) Valuation Declined, Wendell David Associates Raised Position by $792,000

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 92.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 24,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 51,500 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 26,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 4.92 million shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.72M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $98.25. About 1.32M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 2,500 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Oh has 0.23% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Blackrock Incorporated invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Legacy Ptnrs has invested 0.12% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Lc invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Harvey accumulated 3.84% or 700,024 shares. Reik & Co Ltd Liability Co accumulated 17,850 shares. Carlson Cap Mgmt reported 8,578 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 19,250 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Contravisory Investment Management has 0.14% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 10,870 shares. Fayerweather Charles has 0.46% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Consulate Incorporated owns 9,994 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Financial Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 12,926 shares. Moreover, Farmers Merchants Invests has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 774 shares. Meyer Handelman invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Atria Limited Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31 million and $666.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,985 shares to 9,390 shares, valued at $868,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity.

