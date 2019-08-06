Diamondback Energy (FANG) Market Value Rose While Discovery Capital Management Has Raised by $7.54 Million Its Holding; Avianca Holdings (AVH) Holder Donald Smith & Company Has Lifted Holding

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Avianca Holdings (AVH) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 289,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 2.83M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61 million, up from 2.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Avianca Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $477.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.835. About 50,461 shares traded. Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) has declined 39.27% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVH News: 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Revises Avianca Holdings Outlook to Stable From Negative; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT’S STAKE IN AVIANCA’S LIFEMILES LOYALTY PROGRAM COULD BE DIVESTED VIA DIRECT SALE OR IPO; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AVIANCA HOLDINGS S.A.’S IDRS AT ‘B’; OUTLOOK REVI; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Liquidity; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA TOTAL LOAD FACTOR 81.9% IN MARCH VS 79.8% YEAR EARLIER; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘B’ Rating On Avianca Holdings; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – AVIANCA 1Q OPER REV. $1.17B; 09/03/2018 AVIANCA HOLDINGS FEBRUARY CAPACITY UP 3.6%; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Leverage

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 44.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 74,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 243,100 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.68 million, up from 168,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $89.41. About 1.37M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 295,100 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $31.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 986,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,448 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 74,235 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 3,678 shares. Stevens Mgmt Lp holds 0.02% or 4,383 shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Penn Mngmt has 0.3% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Sun Life Fincl Inc accumulated 262 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dubuque National Bank has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 1.43 million shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0.02% or 2,983 shares in its portfolio. Regions Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 25,343 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cutter Brokerage holds 0.41% or 14,275 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank accumulated 1,562 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 2,180 shares.

