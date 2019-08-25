Diamondback Energy (FANG) Market Valuation Rose While Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $354,914; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined While Sonata Capital Group Trimmed by $1.50 Million Its Position

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago Recode previously reported that the company planned to open up to six new locations this year; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches lndustry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids Another Alexa device for another use case; 09/05/2018 – Sears Deepens Amazon Tie-Up With Tire-Installation Partnership; 21/04/2018 – The folks at Amazon have been coming up with some pretty wild ideas for patents. Here’s a sampling; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY NET PRODUCT SALES $31,605 MLN VS $23,734 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Response Mag: Amazon Offers Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 29/03/2018 – A Whole Foods Market in Austin, Texas, briefly tested banners proclaiming 10 percent discounts for members of Amazon’s increasingly powerful Prime service; 12/03/2018 – The Indian Performing Right Society Collaborates With Amazon Prime Music in India

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 59.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 2,440 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 5,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $94.6. About 1.78M shares traded or 11.47% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 4,805 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co stated it has 35,105 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Fred Alger Management owns 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 7,992 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 17,587 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company holds 0.02% or 2,180 shares in its portfolio. 469 are owned by Glenmede Tru Company Na. Nomura holds 0.03% or 62,294 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt owns 19,456 shares. Baldwin Invest Limited Com holds 0.2% or 6,595 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt has 72,740 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Lc accumulated 2,289 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Tru owns 1.67 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Discovery Cap Limited Ct invested 2.57% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Waratah Advsrs Ltd owns 124,076 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21,039 shares to 33,772 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 30,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Diamondback Energy (FANG) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A FANG ETF That Doesn’t Hold Many of Those Stocks Scoops Up Beyond Meat Shares – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Diamondback (FANG) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market News for Aug 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Movers: EA, FANG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. 5,313 shares were bought by Hollis Michael L., worth $505,352 on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il invested in 0.43% or 2,062 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs, Nebraska-based fund reported 84 shares. Gm Advisory Grp has invested 1.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Signature & Investment Advsrs Lc accumulated 13,357 shares. Uss Inv Mgmt Limited holds 2.81% or 140,061 shares in its portfolio. 13,998 are held by Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Co. Brown Capital Mngmt Lc reported 1,587 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Benin Mgmt accumulated 1,413 shares. Front Barnett Ltd Liability Com reported 10,225 shares. Heritage Invsts Management Corp holds 0.36% or 3,422 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Fin has invested 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Ironwood Fincl Lc has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 93,384 are owned by Hightower Advsrs Llc. Fayerweather Charles reported 241 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. 73,679 are owned by Merian Global (Uk) Limited.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Buying Amazon Stock. Should You? – The Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Just Poached Two of HBO’s Biggest Talents – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jeff Bezos Shares Amazon’s First Job Posting – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Microsoft The New Safe Haven Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New CME Micro E-Mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures And Earnings Season – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36 million and $134.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.