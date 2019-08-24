Diamondback Energy (FANG) Market Valuation Rose While Corvex Management LP Has Increased Holding; Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) as Shares Rose

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 70,881 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, down from 73,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.19 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 1506.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 2.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 2.65 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.21M, up from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $94.6. About 1.78M shares traded or 11.69% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. Another trade for 5,313 shares valued at $505,352 was bought by Hollis Michael L..

