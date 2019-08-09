Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding Held by Corvex Management Lp; Platinum Investment Management LTD Stake in Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Has Cut by $319,618 as Share Value Rose

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 1506.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 2.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 2.65 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.21 million, up from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $95.2. About 3.89M shares traded or 134.70% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 24,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% . The hedge fund held 190,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, down from 215,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $19.71. About 719,612 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 03/05/2018 – COHERUS RE-SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR CHS-1701; 10/05/2018 – COHERUS BIO 1Q REV. $0, EST. $0; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 09/04/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 08/03/2018 STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 14/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC – FDA PROVIDED A BIOSIMILAR USER FEE ACT ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 3, 2018; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL

More notable recent Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Coherus BioSciences Production Exceeds Four-Hundred Thousand UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) Pre-Filled Syringes – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 12th – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CHRS shares while 25 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 62.32 million shares or 5.41% more from 59.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd invested in 0.01% or 4.13 million shares. Atika Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.52% or 188,000 shares. Sphera Funds Mngmt Limited has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). 40,469 are owned by Knott David M. Rock Springs Cap Mgmt Lp reported 670,000 shares stake. Rhenman And Prtn Asset Ab owns 451,131 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 27,595 shares. Platinum Mngmt has 190,498 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Carlson Cap Lp owns 0.12% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 495,365 shares. Kamunting Street Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 15,000 shares or 0.25% of the stock. 89,415 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. California State Teachers Retirement reported 80,061 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 2.24 million shares to 2.54 million shares, valued at $97.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At Home Group Inc by 151,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 74,610 were reported by Lazard Asset Management Llc. Avalon Advsrs Ltd holds 31,427 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Vigilant Lc reported 91,186 shares. The Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0.19% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 6,962 are owned by Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). World Asset Management owns 8,569 shares. Ranger Invest L P, a Texas-based fund reported 268 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6 shares. Carlson Cap LP accumulated 298,200 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 59,642 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Llp accumulated 8.96M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Capital World Investors invested in 0.29% or 11.65M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 28,989 shares in its portfolio. Victory Mgmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 773,395 shares.