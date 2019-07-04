Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holder Wexford Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $13.22 Million; Highland Capital Management Upped Costco Wholesale (COST) Position by $574,024

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 2,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,443 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49M, up from 45,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $269.14. About 986,472 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 130,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.59 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 574,846 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Corp (NYSE:PHM) by 14,068 shares to 152,600 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,960 shares, and cut its stake in Us Foods Holding Corp.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is ABHYX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Analyst Reports: Mastercard, Coca-Cola, Amgen & More – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Eastman Chemical (EMN) Poised on Cost Actions & Innovations – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BNP Paribas to source Asia stock research from Morningstar, cut analyst jobs – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “These “Safe Haven” Stocks Aren’t Worth the Cost Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Incorporated has 0.2% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Koshinski Asset Management owns 833 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Arizona-based Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd has invested 0.61% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Proshare Advsr Ltd Company has 0.47% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 0.24% stake. Bristol John W And Company New York has invested 2.75% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Reliance Of Delaware has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Evanson Asset Ltd reported 1,567 shares stake. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Federated Investors Pa invested 0.06% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Braun Stacey Associates Incorporated has 0.96% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 59,378 shares. Albion Financial Group Ut invested in 34,179 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Co has 124,489 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv holds 33,934 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Woodstock Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,932 shares.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.69M for 13.22 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 62,544 shares to 66,400 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group Inc by 357,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Qorvo Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% stake. Jvl Limited Liability Corp has 4.62% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 176,000 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 2,400 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) has 9,170 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 323,920 shares. Sei Invs holds 159,267 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Boston Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). New York-based Samlyn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.57% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Nomura Asset Company Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). California Public Employees Retirement System holds 197,838 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Veritable LP reported 0.01% stake. Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Jcic Asset Mgmt holds 76 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 230,851 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “US STOCKS-Faith in the Fed pushes Wall Street higher – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: All Eyes on the Fed – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “China launches new web cleanup campaign amid fresh takedowns – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.