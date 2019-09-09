Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holder Peconic Partners Raised Holding by $3.03 Million; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Upped Its Holding

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.6. About 1.62M shares traded or 4.69% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 49,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.22 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 17.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 13.53M shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.45% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 130,598 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 95,435 shares. Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd accumulated 79,794 shares. Carroll Financial invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 17.42 million are owned by Vanguard Gru Inc. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Metropolitan Life New York reported 16,402 shares. 45,000 are owned by Peconic Limited Liability. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 142 shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0.01% or 14,279 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.04% or 83,600 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vision Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 38,604 shares. Whalerock Point Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Davenport And Ltd reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 213,190 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 18.45M shares. Maryland-based Profit Inv Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 1.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15,302 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,561 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 15,132 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt owns 29,910 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Newman Dignan And Sheerar accumulated 1.17% or 53,850 shares. Ativo Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Foundation Resource holds 227,531 shares or 2.58% of its portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.38 million shares.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 20,140 shares to 4,818 shares, valued at $277,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 343,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 773,328 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

