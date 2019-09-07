Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Lowered Position; Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Upped Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Holding by $608,000

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 55.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 27,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 22,333 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, down from 49,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.6. About 1.49 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 112,672 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77 million, up from 106,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $93.81. About 552,427 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Com Limited Liability Corp holds 17,688 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 30,376 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 5,345 shares. Dana Inv Advsr owns 0.19% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 39,415 shares. 53,522 are held by Pnc Financial Group Inc. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 6,962 shares. Texas-based United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Voloridge Management Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Investec Asset Mgmt holds 59,642 shares. Savings Bank Of America De reported 928,772 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 2,440 shares. Old National Bancorporation In holds 0.26% or 48,808 shares. 79,794 were accumulated by Asset One Com Limited. Castleark Lc invested in 0.25% or 66,099 shares.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc by 21,643 shares to 105,424 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 8,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Myokardia Inc.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $307.88 million for 12.71 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity. 5,313 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares with value of $505,352 were bought by Hollis Michael L..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) or 15,880 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 220,228 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.04% or 4,705 shares. Franklin Resources Inc holds 1.43 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Moreover, Brookfield Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 0% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 2,528 shares. American Assets Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 50,000 shares. 24,940 were reported by Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc reported 198,855 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.24% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Personal stated it has 0.32% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). 14,850 were accumulated by Cibc Ww. Captrust reported 1,002 shares.

