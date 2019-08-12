Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holder Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Raised Its Stake by $672,660 as Shares Rose; Flowserve (FLS) Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Increased Its Stake

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 131.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 6,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 11,716 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 5,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $96.42. About 1.68M shares traded or 3.55% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 198,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 16.02 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $722.99M, up from 15.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 1.24M shares traded or 24.91% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 73,000 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $57.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 1.55 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.12M shares, and cut its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Flowserve, Sees Sustained EPS Growth Through 2022 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Flowserve Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flowserve Is Not Worth It – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flowserve +9% following strong Q1 earnings, improved margins – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 28,803 shares. Turtle Creek Asset Management owns 6,450 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 25,151 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 85,027 shares. 311,931 are held by Suntrust Banks. Westpac Corporation owns 8,353 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Northern Tru owns 1.46M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). State Street accumulated 5.36M shares. 13,362 are held by Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Co. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 35,943 shares or 0% of the stock. 86,175 are owned by Asset Mngmt One. Glenmede Trust Com Na invested in 0% or 231 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prtn has 0.01% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 2,403 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Index Etf (IVV) by 10,040 shares to 44,244 shares, valued at $12.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Ltd by 7,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,685 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : DIS, FLT, PXD, MCHP, PAA, FANG, HST, WYNN, DVN, Y, WTR, AFG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Diamondback (FANG) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Diamondback Energy (FANG) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FANG) 6.7% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,962 shares. 238,569 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 3,576 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl reported 337,125 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel, Michigan-based fund reported 126,008 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 2,289 shares. Westwood Holdings Gp reported 102,086 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 0.29% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 4,126 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Icahn Carl C reported 5.19 million shares stake. 78,046 were accumulated by Td Asset Mgmt. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% or 1.04M shares. Veritable LP accumulated 3,546 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 5,345 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Ltd Liability Com reported 22,044 shares.