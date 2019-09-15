Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holder Leucadia National Has Lowered Its Stake by $9.08 Million as Stock Price Rose; Everence Capital Management Cut Citizens Financial Group Ord (CFG) Holding by $509,915 as Valuation Rose

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 49.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 84,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 86,022 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37M, down from 170,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $96.73. About 1.19 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Ord (CFG) by 46.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 14,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 17,060 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $603,000, down from 31,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citizens Financial Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 4.08 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFS); 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,617 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 12,171 are owned by Prelude Mgmt Lc. Alps Advsr invested in 3,809 shares. Regions has 7,912 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Patten Group Incorporated stated it has 0.52% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Penn Cap Management Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 25,755 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Lc reported 7,766 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 10,500 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.06% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 1,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sir Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 2.93% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 154,010 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.11M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Street reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Massachusetts Fincl Ma owns 645,324 shares.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.52M for 12.86 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsr has 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). British Columbia Invest Corp reported 309,200 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 18,346 shares. Gam Holding Ag reported 33,410 shares. Gradient Lc has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Grp Inc One Trading LP invested in 0.01% or 28,492 shares. American Intl has 0.03% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 215,633 shares. Meritage Portfolio Management owns 106,471 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 0.33% or 93,453 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prns holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 189,528 shares. Davy Asset Ltd owns 0.53% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 46,657 shares. Lsv Asset accumulated 9.25 million shares. Panagora Asset Inc reported 0.16% stake. Franklin Res Inc holds 20.42M shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Moreover, Eminence Limited Partnership has 1.16% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $604.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watts Industries Cl A Ord (NYSE:WTS) by 3,290 shares to 7,090 shares, valued at $661,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson Controls International Ord by 8,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,242 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machines Ord (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.67M for 9.49 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.