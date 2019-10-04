Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holder Jvl Advisors Cut Holding by $8.64 Million; Prospector Partners Holding In Hanover Ins Group (THG) Was Has Boosted

Jvl Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 45.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc sold 80,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 95,961 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46 million, down from 176,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $85.08. About 693,905 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 34,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 127,550 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.37 million, up from 92,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 70,984 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q OPER EPS $1.95, EST. $1.67; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STA; 07/03/2018 The Hanover Introduces Online Tool, Allowing Agents to Quote, Bind and Issue Contractor’s Equipment Policies; 12/03/2018 – Hanover Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER ESTIMATES CATASTROPHE IMPACT $66M TO $76M; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Hanover Insurance Group’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Net $67.7M; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Rev $1.33B; 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of First Quarter Catastrophes; 15/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP: RETIREMENT OF LONGTIME CHAIRMAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Trust Commerce stated it has 7,333 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Captrust Advsrs has 0% invested in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) for 535 shares.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $729.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 8,950 shares to 182,084 shares, valued at $32.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Pac Finl Corp (NYSE:CPF) by 47,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,800 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $296.63M for 11.31 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nicholas Invest Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Ls Investment Advsr Lc invested in 0.04% or 5,505 shares. Goelzer Mngmt holds 0.19% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 19,334 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 31,804 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moreover, Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 4,600 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund reported 3,228 shares stake. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 129,457 shares. King Luther Cap Management Corporation accumulated 82,152 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 9,906 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gradient Invests Limited Com invested in 20,242 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Creative Planning reported 3,383 shares. 51,067 are held by Old Bankshares In. Strs Ohio has invested 0.19% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 5,566 shares.