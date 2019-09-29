Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holder Hite Hedge Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.35 Million; Anderson Hoagland & Co Lowered Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $999,440

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 58.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 16,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 11,420 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $711,000, down from 27,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $62.9. About 6.48 million shares traded or 9.91% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 53.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 12,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 10,672 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, down from 23,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $89.99. About 1.61M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 9.14 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead (GILD) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “5 Reasons Why You Should Be Interested In Gilead Sciences – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gilead Chugs Along – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Vertex Pharmaceuticals vs. Galapagos – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.52M for 11.97 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Are FANG Stocks Hot Again? – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FANG) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “More Permian Basin Drillers Are Tapping the Brakes in 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity.