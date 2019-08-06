Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Cut Its Position; As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Rose, Holder Triple Frond Partners Lowered Position

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93 million, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $152.34. About 644,010 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 34.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 149,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 286,882 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.13M, down from 436,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $91.06. About 2.38 million shares traded or 46.01% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 178,937 were reported by Torray Ltd Liability. 190,403 are owned by Strs Ohio. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 1,339 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 261,731 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The California-based Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 0.51% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Victory Mgmt has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 47,116 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,610 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 6,903 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 22,804 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Webster Bankshares N A stated it has 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Co invested in 9,450 shares. Bristol John W & Com Ny stated it has 1.54% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG) by 594,835 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $18.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS) by 255,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp.