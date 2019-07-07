Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holder Corvex Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Buckingham Asset Management Raised Holding

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 1506.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 2.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.21M, up from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $107.41. About 1.27M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 13,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,965 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, up from 65,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $200.94. About 712,367 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Mgmt Lp accumulated 1.92% or 397,555 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 953,249 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 3,089 shares. Portolan Cap Management Limited stated it has 114,228 shares. 11,365 were reported by Montgomery Investment Mgmt. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Com has 0.09% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 143,528 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 6,178 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 42,088 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 38,228 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. American Tx has invested 0.12% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 1,545 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 16,402 shares. Regions stated it has 7,964 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 84 shares. First Republic Mngmt holds 0.02% or 30,473 shares.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 6,556 shares to 3,229 shares, valued at $352,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 45,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,015 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 101,267 were reported by Aviva Pcl. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com has invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 1.78M are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Richard C Young reported 3.42% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 0.14% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 42,254 are owned by Great Lakes Lc. United Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 30,539 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 7,130 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 1.09M shares. Hwg Hldg Limited Partnership has 180 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Linscomb & Williams reported 35,944 shares stake. Tompkins Finance holds 555 shares. Thomasville Bank has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Prelude Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 29 shares. Cullinan Associates reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).