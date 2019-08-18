Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holder Arosa Capital Management LP Has Lifted Position by $505,000; As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Shareholder Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Decreased Its Position

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 31,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 184,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84 million, down from 215,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 28.47 million shares traded or 10.24% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – FDA’S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Pfizer Dosed First Patient in Its Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy Phase 1b Trial; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer unit need not be a costly move; 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 167,918 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05M, up from 162,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $97.26. About 1.32 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 60,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $17.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 37,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,000 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 219,196 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 1.68M shares. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability owns 6,489 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 13.53 million shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board has 12,900 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 2,528 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 0.08% or 337,125 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.05% stake. Commonwealth Bancorp Of, Australia-based fund reported 186 shares. Conning Inc owns 2,080 shares. 11,959 were reported by Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jane Street Gp Lc has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moreover, Oakbrook Invs Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 7,225 shares.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : DIS, FLT, PXD, MCHP, PAA, FANG, HST, WYNN, DVN, Y, WTR, AFG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AMETEK Achieves #7 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Diamondback Energy – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. Hollis Michael L. had bought 5,313 shares worth $505,352.