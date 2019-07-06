Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holder Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Increased Its Holding; Haverford Trust Company Has Lowered Position in Schlumberger (SLB) by $1.79 Million as Stock Value Declined

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 38,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 323,920 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.89M, up from 285,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $107.41. About 1.27M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500.

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 65.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 41,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,336 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 63,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.83M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Lc owns 15,757 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd has 1.68 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Trustmark Comml Bank Department invested in 288 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 13,761 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.03% or 10,575 shares in its portfolio. Capital Invsts has 0.36% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 5,112 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 3,089 were reported by Two Sigma Llc. Rr Advisors holds 54,000 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. World Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 8,569 shares. Northeast Investment Management has 43,315 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Cutter And Co Brokerage holds 0.41% or 14,275 shares in its portfolio. Valley National Advisers holds 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 92 shares. Callahan Advsr Ltd Llc holds 2,639 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Communications holds 0% or 97 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $9.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 926,786 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Productions (NYSE:DIS) by 32,929 shares to 944,307 shares, valued at $104.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Barclays Mbs Bond Fund (MBB) by 4,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).