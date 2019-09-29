Diamondback Energy Com Usd0.01 (FANG) Stock Price Rose While Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Increased Its Stake; Cabot Oil & Gas Cl A (COG) Market Valuation Declined While Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.17 Million

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Cl A (COG) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 98,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 878,509 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.17 million, down from 976,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 7.66M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc Com Usd0.01 (FANG) by 2887.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc bought 175,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 181,345 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 6,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $89.99. About 1.61 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93 million and $29.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Healthcare Inc Cl A Com (SKH) by 696,100 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $399,968 activity.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. by 16,115 shares to 70,889 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. The insider DINGES DAN O bought 20,000 shares worth $326,723. BEST RHYS J bought $122,303 worth of stock.