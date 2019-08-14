Diamondback Energy Com (FANG) Shareholder Miller Howard Investments Decreased Holding by $477,528 as Stock Price Rose; Rutabaga Capital Management Holding in Crawford & Company (CRD.A) Has Lifted by $1.89 Million

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc Com (FANG) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 4,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 37,278 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 42,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $99.94. About 1.68 million shares traded or 3.74% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Crawford & Company (CRD.A) by 29.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 209,545 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 928,889 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, up from 719,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crawford & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $538.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 16,520 shares traded. Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) has risen 19.15% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CRD.A News: 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Crawford SWCD offers fingerling fish sale through April 26; 22/03/2018 – Richland Source: Crawford Co. Public Health announces 2017 Food Safety Award winners; 05/04/2018 – Sam Edelman Celebrates Expansion in China with Lane Crawford; 07/03/2018 – Crawford & Co. 4Q Adj EPS 30c; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Crawford Supportive of Modified Steel Tariffs; 31/05/2018 – Richland Source: Crawford SWCD seeks candidates for supervisor election on Aug. 31; 05/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Crawford RealStreet Joint Venture B-415193.2,B-415193.3: Apr 2, 2018; 07/03/2018 – CRAWFORD & CO CRDB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.92, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Crawford & Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRD.A); 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,087 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab owns 8,182 shares. Scotia Incorporated owns 5,074 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.11% or 21,483 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs invested in 4,289 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Moreover, Portolan Management Ltd Liability Com has 1.19% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 114,228 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corporation reported 19,224 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0.02% or 106,256 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 238,569 shares. 23,149 were reported by Etrade Limited Co. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 639,765 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Carlson LP reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Anchor Bolt Capital LP owns 136,172 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Com stated it has 7,225 shares.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 26,955 shares to 775,968 shares, valued at $82.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 4,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New Com (NYSE:RF).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $905,320 activity. The insider Hollis Michael L. bought $505,352.

