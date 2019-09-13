Diamondback Energy (Call) (FANG) Stock Price Rose While Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake; Skyline Asset Management LP Stake in Winnebago Industries (WGO) Trimmed as Share Value Rose

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 18,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 219,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.48 million, down from 238,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 707,457 shares traded or 57.00% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (FANG) by 54.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 74,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 62,200 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.78 million, down from 136,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $96.17. About 1.52 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $304.24 million for 12.79 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 2.79 million shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 396,251 shares stake. Drexel Morgan And invested 0.26% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Baldwin Invest Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 6,631 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation holds 0.03% or 31,416 shares in its portfolio. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.09% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.61% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Natl Pension Serv invested in 0.05% or 139,345 shares. Sir Lp stated it has 154,010 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Bronson Point Ltd Liability Co holds 7.21% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio. 22,076 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsr.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 81,497 shares to 989,160 shares, valued at $122.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 21,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.95M for 7.80 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.08% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) or 17,075 shares. 55,000 are held by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 40,466 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Communications Na reported 2,533 shares stake. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Llc invested in 162,388 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 315 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). 264,584 are held by Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 16,508 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Bancorp has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). The New York-based Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Ohio-based Bahl Gaynor Inc has invested 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).