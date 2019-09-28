Diamondback Energy (Call) (FANG) Market Value Rose While Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Valuation Declined, Holder Greylin Investment Mangement Upped Its Position

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 226.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 23,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 33,887 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 10,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $77.47. About 2.61M shares traded or 42.73% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (FANG) by 54.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 74,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 62,200 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.78 million, down from 136,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $89.99. About 1.61 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 86,395 shares to 569,263 shares, valued at $167.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 1.46M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 138,163 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 4,681 shares. 29,634 were accumulated by Gluskin Sheff And Associates. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.08% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Jefferies Gp has 86,022 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs reported 0.11% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Utd Automobile Association reported 0.01% stake. Raymond James & reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 1.91M shares. Mitchell Cap Mngmt Co owns 14,605 shares. Cushing Asset Management Lp accumulated 57,120 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Natl Pension Serv holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 139,345 shares. Systematic Management Lp accumulated 0.67% or 159,178 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech owns 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 7,270 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.06% or 509,204 shares.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.52 million for 11.97 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold SWKS shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Capital Management has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). First Foundation Advsr stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd reported 0.08% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). 86,883 are owned by Mirae Asset Glob Invests. Mai Capital holds 0.03% or 8,428 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 194,102 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 331,921 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance accumulated 7,510 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 35,168 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 1.18 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 4,521 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.01% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 161,788 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.15% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 17,925 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Il has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).