Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

We are contrasting Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping Inc. 12 1.42 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 3 0.43 N/A 0.42 8.43

Demonstrates Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 11.4% 4.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$19.67 is Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 56.36%. On the other hand, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s potential upside is 53.20% and its consensus target price is $5.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Diamond S Shipping Inc. is looking more favorable than Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 58.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond S Shipping Inc. -1.01% 1.56% 0% 0% 0% 24.73% Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 3.24% 2.04% 5.11% 2.13% 5.74% 15.51%

For the past year Diamond S Shipping Inc. has stronger performance than Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. beats Diamond S Shipping Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. Its dry bulk cargoes include grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company also provides cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management services. It operates a fleet of approximately 40 owned and chartered-in vessels. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.