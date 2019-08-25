Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)

Both Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping Inc. 12 1.16 N/A 0.00 0.00 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2 0.50 N/A 0.28 7.65

In table 1 we can see Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 85.57% and an $19.67 consensus target price. On the other hand, Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s potential upside is 352.26% and its consensus target price is $9. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Navios Maritime Containers L.P. seems more appealing than Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 63.3% and 10.38% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond S Shipping Inc. -3.63% -10.89% -9.13% 0% 0% 9.03% Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2.37% 6.42% -12.26% -28.34% 0% -24.04%

For the past year Diamond S Shipping Inc. had bullish trend while Navios Maritime Containers L.P. had bearish trend.

Summary

Diamond S Shipping Inc. beats Navios Maritime Containers L.P. on 4 of the 7 factors.