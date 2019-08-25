Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)

Both Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|12
|1.16
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|2
|0.50
|N/A
|0.28
|7.65
In table 1 we can see Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 85.57% and an $19.67 consensus target price. On the other hand, Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s potential upside is 352.26% and its consensus target price is $9. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Navios Maritime Containers L.P. seems more appealing than Diamond S Shipping Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 63.3% and 10.38% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|-3.63%
|-10.89%
|-9.13%
|0%
|0%
|9.03%
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|2.37%
|6.42%
|-12.26%
|-28.34%
|0%
|-24.04%
For the past year Diamond S Shipping Inc. had bullish trend while Navios Maritime Containers L.P. had bearish trend.
Summary
Diamond S Shipping Inc. beats Navios Maritime Containers L.P. on 4 of the 7 factors.
