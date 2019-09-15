Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

We will be comparing the differences between Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping Inc. 12 1.31 N/A 0.00 0.00 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 9 1.20 N/A 0.36 27.02

Table 1 demonstrates Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Diamond S Shipping Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$19.67 is Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 64.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited are owned by institutional investors at 63.3% and 85.7% respectively. 1% are Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond S Shipping Inc. -3.63% -10.89% -9.13% 0% 0% 9.03% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -6.05% 10.57% -6.87% 28.1% -33.75% 21.93%

For the past year Diamond S Shipping Inc. was less bullish than Genco Shipping & Trading Limited.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited beats on 6 of the 9 factors Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.