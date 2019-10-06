Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) EPS Estimated At $-0.06; Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (CIK)’s Sentiment Is 0.01

Analysts expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to report $-0.06 EPS on November, 6.After having $-0.21 EPS previously, Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s analysts see -71.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 8.78% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 446,436 shares traded or 164.93% up from the average. Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc (CIK) investors sentiment is 0.01 in Q2 2019. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is the same, as only 24 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 3048 sold and trimmed positions in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 5.80 million shares, up from 5.45 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3044 Reduced: 4 Increased: 16 New Position: 8.

Among 2 analysts covering Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has $25 highest and $1800 lowest target. $21.50’s average target is 75.22% above currents $12.27 stock price. Diamond S Shipping Inc. had 4 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company has market cap of $493.80 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It currently has negative earnings. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. for 338,227 shares. Family Management Corp owns 185,633 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ims Capital Management has 0.22% invested in the company for 94,383 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.22% in the stock. Strategic Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 101,655 shares.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The company has market cap of $163.72 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 11.47 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.