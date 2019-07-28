Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) and Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Comparison side by side

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) and Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping Inc. 12 1.31 N/A 0.00 0.00 Top Ships Inc. 1 0.27 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Top Ships Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Top Ships Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Top Ships Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Top Ships Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Top Ships Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Diamond S Shipping Inc. is $19.67, with potential upside of 63.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Diamond S Shipping Inc. shares and 0.9% of Top Ships Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.44% of Top Ships Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond S Shipping Inc. -1.01% 1.56% 0% 0% 0% 24.73% Top Ships Inc. -3.56% -11.79% -22.47% -58.84% -58.58% -18.99%

For the past year Diamond S Shipping Inc. has 24.73% stronger performance while Top Ships Inc. has -18.99% weaker performance.

Summary

Diamond S Shipping Inc. beats Top Ships Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Top Ships Inc. provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates medium range tanker vessels that transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company transports petroleum products and crude oil for the oil industry. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; and two 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence and M/T Nord Valiant. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.