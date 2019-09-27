Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) and Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Comparing side by side

Since Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) and Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping Inc. 11 0.00 14.76M 0.00 0.00 Navigator Holdings Ltd. 10 -3.91 31.58M -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping Inc. 136,036,866.36% 0% 0% Navigator Holdings Ltd. 321,588,594.70% -1% -0.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Diamond S Shipping Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Navigator Holdings Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$19.67 is Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 79.80%. Competitively Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a consensus target price of $15, with potential upside of 39.41%. Based on the data shown earlier, Diamond S Shipping Inc. is looking more favorable than Navigator Holdings Ltd., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.3% of Diamond S Shipping Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.9% of Navigator Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Navigator Holdings Ltd. has 6.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond S Shipping Inc. -3.63% -10.89% -9.13% 0% 0% 9.03% Navigator Holdings Ltd. -0.96% 5.21% -8.53% 8.54% -16.34% 9.47%

For the past year Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Summary

Diamond S Shipping Inc. beats Navigator Holdings Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of July 12, 2017, it operated a fleet of 38 vessels. Navigator Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.