Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) and Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) and Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping Inc. 12 1.18 N/A 0.00 0.00 Frontline Ltd. 8 1.88 N/A 0.26 27.92

Table 1 demonstrates Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Frontline Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Frontline Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Frontline Ltd. 0.00% 3.9% 1.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Frontline Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Frontline Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Diamond S Shipping Inc. is $19.67, with potential upside of 80.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.3% of Diamond S Shipping Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.1% of Frontline Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, 33.8% are Frontline Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond S Shipping Inc. -3.63% -10.89% -9.13% 0% 0% 9.03% Frontline Ltd. -9.35% -9.12% -8.56% 38.01% 45.08% 33.27%

For the past year Diamond S Shipping Inc. was less bullish than Frontline Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Frontline Ltd. beats Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Frontline Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.