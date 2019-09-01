Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) and Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) and Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|12
|1.18
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Frontline Ltd.
|8
|1.88
|N/A
|0.26
|27.92
Table 1 demonstrates Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Frontline Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Frontline Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Frontline Ltd.
|0.00%
|3.9%
|1.4%
Analyst Recommendations
Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Frontline Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Frontline Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Diamond S Shipping Inc. is $19.67, with potential upside of 80.46%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 63.3% of Diamond S Shipping Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.1% of Frontline Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, 33.8% are Frontline Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond S Shipping Inc.
|-3.63%
|-10.89%
|-9.13%
|0%
|0%
|9.03%
|Frontline Ltd.
|-9.35%
|-9.12%
|-8.56%
|38.01%
|45.08%
|33.27%
For the past year Diamond S Shipping Inc. was less bullish than Frontline Ltd.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Frontline Ltd. beats Diamond S Shipping Inc.
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Frontline Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.
