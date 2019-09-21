Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) and Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) Comparing side by side

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) and Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping Inc. 12 1.19 N/A 0.00 0.00 Danaos Corporation 10 0.29 N/A 1.33 6.30

Demonstrates Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Danaos Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) and Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Danaos Corporation 0.00% -4.9% -1.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Diamond S Shipping Inc. are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Danaos Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Diamond S Shipping Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Danaos Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Danaos Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Danaos Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a consensus price target of $19.67, and a 78.82% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Diamond S Shipping Inc. and Danaos Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.3% and 42.5%. About 1% of Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% are Danaos Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond S Shipping Inc. -3.63% -10.89% -9.13% 0% 0% 9.03% Danaos Corporation -2.09% 0.97% -29.39% -29.41% -62.5% -19.99%

For the past year Diamond S Shipping Inc. has 9.03% stronger performance while Danaos Corporation has -19.99% weaker performance.

Summary

Diamond S Shipping Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Danaos Corporation.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2017, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 329,588 twenty foot equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.