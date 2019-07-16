Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) Analysts See $-0.50 EPS; Cerner (CERN) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

Among 6 analysts covering Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cerner had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, April 10. Canaccord Genuity maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $68 target. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 21 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight” on Monday, July 8. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7700 target in Friday, May 24 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 10. See Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Overweight Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $77.0000 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $77.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $67 New Target: $71 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $60 New Target: $76 Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $68 New Target: $47 Downgrade

Analysts expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to report $-0.50 EPS on August, 13.After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s analysts see 1,150.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.78. About 149,385 shares traded. Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cerner Corporation designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts, and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware, and content solutions for health care organizations and clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $24.68 billion. The firm offers Cerner Millennium architecture, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individualÂ’s electronic health record at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It has a 39.52 P/E ratio. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud platform that enables organizations to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care, as well as assists to enhance outcomes and lower costs.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.83. About 1.22M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity. GREISCH JOHN J also bought $608,130 worth of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold Cerner Corporation shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stanley has 1.03% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 73,869 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.01 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Utah Retirement holds 58,500 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.03% or 1.81 million shares in its portfolio. Ent Fin stated it has 26 shares. Duncker Streett reported 0.02% stake. Arrow has invested 0.08% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 62,193 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 155,266 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Fin Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 441,617 shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs stated it has 217,114 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Motco holds 0% or 457 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 25,300 shares. Magnetar Lc holds 0.01% or 7,259 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp accumulated 14.30 million shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamond S Shipping Inc. had 3 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

