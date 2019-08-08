Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) Analysts See $-0.47 EPS; Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Sellers Increased By 0.19% Their Shorts

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) had an increase of 0.19% in short interest. TRX’s SI was 3.74M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.19% from 3.73M shares previously. With 230,400 avg volume, 16 days are for Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)’s short sellers to cover TRX’s short positions. The stock increased 7.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.11. About 562,327 shares traded or 131.27% up from the average. Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) has risen 117.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 117.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRX News: 13/04/2018 – TANZANIAN ROYALTY EXPLORATION CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 13/03/2018 Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation: 2018 – Good Political and Economic Climate for Investing in Tanzania

Analysts expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to report $-0.47 EPS on August, 13.After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s analysts see 1,075.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 97,393 shares traded. Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company has market cap of $439.07 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It currently has negative earnings. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production.

Among 3 analysts covering Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has $25 highest and $16 lowest target. $19.67’s average target is 82.13% above currents $10.8 stock price. Diamond S Shipping Inc. had 3 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.