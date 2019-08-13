Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV)

We are contrasting Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) and Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 10 0.84 N/A -2.13 0.00 Ensco Rowan plc 13 0.90 N/A -6.34 0.00

Demonstrates Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and Ensco Rowan plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and Ensco Rowan plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 0.00% -7.5% -4.5% Ensco Rowan plc 0.00% -8.4% -4.9%

Risk and Volatility

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has a 1.67 beta, while its volatility is 67.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ensco Rowan plc’s 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Ensco Rowan plc’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ensco Rowan plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and Ensco Rowan plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 Ensco Rowan plc 2 4 3 2.33

$9.13 is Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 59.62%. On the other hand, Ensco Rowan plc’s potential upside is 3.14% and its consensus price target is $8.53. The data provided earlier shows that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. appears more favorable than Ensco Rowan plc, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and Ensco Rowan plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 55.4% respectively. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Ensco Rowan plc has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 7.75% 0.11% -4.24% -19.14% -53.81% -4.24% Ensco Rowan plc 2.73% -3.05% -40.8% -54.46% -70.8% -41.92%

For the past year Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has stronger performance than Ensco Rowan plc

Summary

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. beats Ensco Rowan plc on 6 of the 9 factors.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 68 rigs, including 30 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 4 rigs under construction; 21 situated in North and South America, including Brazil; and 17 located in Europe and the Mediterranean. It also offers management services on rigs owned by third-parties. The company serves government-owned and independent oil and gas companies. Ensco plc was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.