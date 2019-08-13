Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV)

We are contrasting Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) and Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.
|10
|0.84
|N/A
|-2.13
|0.00
|Ensco Rowan plc
|13
|0.90
|N/A
|-6.34
|0.00
Demonstrates Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and Ensco Rowan plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and Ensco Rowan plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.5%
|-4.5%
|Ensco Rowan plc
|0.00%
|-8.4%
|-4.9%
Risk and Volatility
Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has a 1.67 beta, while its volatility is 67.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ensco Rowan plc’s 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.23 beta.
Liquidity
Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Ensco Rowan plc’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ensco Rowan plc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and Ensco Rowan plc’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.
|2
|0
|0
|1.00
|Ensco Rowan plc
|2
|4
|3
|2.33
$9.13 is Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 59.62%. On the other hand, Ensco Rowan plc’s potential upside is 3.14% and its consensus price target is $8.53. The data provided earlier shows that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. appears more favorable than Ensco Rowan plc, based on analyst belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and Ensco Rowan plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 55.4% respectively. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Ensco Rowan plc has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.
|7.75%
|0.11%
|-4.24%
|-19.14%
|-53.81%
|-4.24%
|Ensco Rowan plc
|2.73%
|-3.05%
|-40.8%
|-54.46%
|-70.8%
|-41.92%
For the past year Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has stronger performance than Ensco Rowan plc
Summary
Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. beats Ensco Rowan plc on 6 of the 9 factors.
Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.
Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 68 rigs, including 30 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 4 rigs under construction; 21 situated in North and South America, including Brazil; and 17 located in Europe and the Mediterranean. It also offers management services on rigs owned by third-parties. The company serves government-owned and independent oil and gas companies. Ensco plc was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
