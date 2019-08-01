Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) Reaches $8.47 After 3.00% Down Move; Tennant Co Has 1.33 Sentiment

The stock of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.31% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 592,545 shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19CThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.17B company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $8.22 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DO worth $34.98M less.

Tennant Co (TNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 65 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 49 reduced and sold equity positions in Tennant Co. The investment professionals in our database now have: 15.11 million shares, down from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Tennant Co in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 41 Increased: 47 New Position: 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 209,396 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 290,556 shares. Principal Group owns 519,072 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Schroder Inv Management Grp has 1.61M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 92,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Van Den Berg Management I owns 0.07% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 46,652 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 44,703 shares. Contrarius Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 8.07M shares. Sei invested in 2,323 shares. American Rech And Mgmt holds 0% or 250 shares. Lafayette holds 0.13% or 32,588 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Incorporated reported 3,283 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 12,005 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.01% or 18,200 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diamond Offshore Drilling had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, March 11.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $39,640 activity. Gaffney Paul G had bought 4,000 shares worth $39,640 on Monday, February 25.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig.

Analysts await Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $-0.89 EPS, down 169.70% or $0.56 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 67.92% negative EPS growth.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets cleaning solutions. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. It offers floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent -free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, and specialty surface coatings. It has a 37.86 P/E ratio. The firm also provides equipment maintenance and repair services; and business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions.

Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Tennant Company for 2.07 million shares. Mairs & Power Inc owns 1.31 million shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Martin & Co Inc Tn has 0.5% invested in the company for 26,605 shares. The Massachusetts-based Albert D Mason Inc has invested 0.49% in the stock. Sfe Investment Counsel, a California-based fund reported 17,324 shares.

The stock decreased 4.11% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 20,846 shares traded. Tennant Company (TNC) has declined 4.74% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TNC News: 25/05/2018 – Tennant Co. Senior Vice President, Global Operations Jeffrey C. Moorefield Will Leave Role by June 30; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO – COMPANY UPDATES 2018 FULL YEAR NET SALES, EARNINGS AND EBITDA OUTLOOK; 28/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.3 – 32km SE of Tennant, CA; 20/03/2018 Tennant Company Launches New Family of Industrial-Strength Walk-Behind Scrubbers; 23/04/2018 – Tennant 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 20/03/2018 – Company Profile for Tennant Company; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 15C; 25/04/2018 – Tennant Declares Dividend of 21c; 17/04/2018 – Tennant Company Sets New Science-Based Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets as Part of the Science Based Targets Initiative; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO – INCREASING ITS 2018 ANTICIPATED RANGE FOR ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $0.05 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $1.85 TO $2.05