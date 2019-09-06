Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) Reaches $7.28 After 5.00% Down Move; Shorts at REC SILICON ASA ORDINARY SHARES NORWAY (RNWEF) Lowered By 0.14%

REC SILICON ASA ORDINARY SHARES NORWAY (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) had a decrease of 0.14% in short interest. RNWEF’s SI was 7.91M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.14% from 7.93 million shares previously. With 1,600 avg volume, 4946 days are for REC SILICON ASA ORDINARY SHARES NORWAY (OTCMKTS:RNWEF)’s short sellers to cover RNWEF’s short positions. It closed at $0.494 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.28. About 702,997 shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19CThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $884.53 million company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $6.92 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DO worth $44.23 million less.

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $149.20 million. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including granular polysilicon, Siemens rod sections, chunks, and chips. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising TearDrop, as-grown Siemens rods, rod sections, chunks, and chips for use in Czochralski monocrystalline ingot/wafer manufacturing for the semiconductor industry, as well as other electronic market divisions, such as optics and MEMS; and float zone polysilicon.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). 60,000 were accumulated by Calamos Advsr Ltd Llc. North Star Inv invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). 209,396 are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Guggenheim Lc has 54,548 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Company Na has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Aperio Ltd has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 568,256 shares. Parametric Assoc owns 759,415 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P accumulated 4.88 million shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 806,710 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 77,900 shares. 51,475 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $884.53 million. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig.

Among 2 analysts covering Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diamond Offshore Drilling has $10 highest and $8 lowest target. $9.13’s average target is 25.41% above currents $7.28 stock price. Diamond Offshore Drilling had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan.

Analysts await Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.65 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.34% EPS growth.