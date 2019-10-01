Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) Reaches $5.22 Yearly Low; Sally Beauty Holdings (name TO BE Changed FR (SBH) Shorts Raised By 1.68%

The stock of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.91 target or 6.00% below today’s $5.22 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $719.45 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $4.91 price target is reached, the company will be worth $43.17 million less. The stock decreased 6.03% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 3.10M shares traded or 14.60% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (name TO BE Changed FR (NYSE:SBH) had an increase of 1.68% in short interest. SBH’s SI was 23.46M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.68% from 23.07 million shares previously. With 1.74 million avg volume, 14 days are for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (name TO BE Changed FR (NYSE:SBH)’s short sellers to cover SBH’s short positions. The SI to Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (name TO BE Changed FR’s float is 19.63%. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 788,817 shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – AARON ALT NAMED CFO; 23/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Denise Paulonis to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Adjusted EBITDA $147.5M; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – CFO DON GRIMES WILL BE LEAVING COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q EPS 49c; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS IMPLEMENTING HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS REPORTS COST REDUCTION PLAN TO FUND LONG-; 09/03/2018 Sally Beauty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 95% to 15 Days; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE INDIRECT PROCUREMENT, STORE OPERATING EXPENSES, AND

Among 2 analysts covering Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sally Beauty Holdings has $14 highest and $13 lowest target. $13.50’s average target is -11.53% below currents $15.26 stock price. Sally Beauty Holdings had 5 analyst reports since May 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, June 25. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. It has a 7.14 P/E ratio. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail clients and salon professionals.

Among 3 analysts covering Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diamond Offshore Drilling has $1000 highest and $500 lowest target. $7.68’s average target is 47.13% above currents $5.22 stock price. Diamond Offshore Drilling had 7 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Pareto downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) on Monday, September 9 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 23. The stock of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 25.

Analysts await Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.65 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.34% EPS growth.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $719.45 million. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 149.44 million shares or 3.18% more from 144.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hellman Jordan Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 730,785 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 40,187 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). 27,205 were reported by Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Prudential Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Tn owns 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 36 shares. Edgestream Partners Ltd Partnership owns 24,517 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 58 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). 37,552 were reported by Amp Capital Ltd. State Street stated it has 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Comerica Natl Bank holds 0% or 60,216 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 127,953 shares. Arosa Cap Lp reported 0.13% stake.