Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) and Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Contrasting side by side

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) and Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 9 0.85 N/A -2.13 0.00 Ring Energy Inc. 4 0.78 N/A 0.23 10.89

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and Ring Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and Ring Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 0.00% -7.5% -4.5% Ring Energy Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.67 shows that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ring Energy Inc.’s 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ring Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ring Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and Ring Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 Ring Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s average price target is $9.13, while its potential upside is 56.60%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and Ring Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 82.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Ring Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 7.75% 0.11% -4.24% -19.14% -53.81% -4.24% Ring Energy Inc. -5.04% -27.3% -51.49% -59.03% -80.13% -51.77%

For the past year Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. was less bearish than Ring Energy Inc.

Summary

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Ring Energy Inc.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

Ring Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas. It primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy, Inc. in March 2008. Ring Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.