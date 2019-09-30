Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) Stock Value Declined While Sir Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $1.58 Million; Cyrus Capital Partners LP Raised Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding by $105.78 Million; Share Value Rose

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 7556.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.62M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $58.08. About 2.28M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 07/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic bets on more legroom in economy in trans-Atlantic battle; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Average Fuel Price $1.98 Per Gallon; 09/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Inc expected to post earnings of 73 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – INTRODUCING SECOND DAILY SERVICE TO JOHANNESBURG FROM WINTER 2018; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MICHAEL THOMAS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 27/04/2018 – Wow. Been sitting here on the ground at DCA for 45 MINUTES and counting with no gate to pull into to de-plane. Bravo @Delta; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED FOR SOME MIDWEST AIRPORTS; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Traffic Up 4.3; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) by 63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 197,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The hedge fund held 116,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, down from 313,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $767.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 1.76M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8

Analysts await Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.65 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.99 actual EPS reported by Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.34% EPS growth.

