Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) Shareholder Sir Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $1.58 Million; Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stock Value Declined While Uss Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Position

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 23,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 243,700 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.94 million, up from 220,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 3.60 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND – REALIGNMENT OF BUSINESS SEGMENTS ACROSS FOUR UNITS – CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS, NUTRITION, OILSEEDS AND ORIGINATION; 06/03/2018 – USS Carl Vinson port call in Vietnam aimed at challenging Beijing’s claims; 19/03/2018 – ADM REALIGNS SEGMENTS TO FURTHER ACCELERATE GROWTH; 25/05/2018 – ADM: HAS GLOBAL NETWORK TO HELP MEET CUSTOMER DEMAND; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ELEVATION MARGINS TO REMAIN ROBUST THROUGH THE YEAR; 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean trading; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS TRADE ISSUES SEEM TO `EVOLVE ALMOST ON A DAILY BASIS’

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) by 63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 197,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The hedge fund held 116,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, down from 313,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.69. About 1.33M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hodges Cap Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 11,447 shares. New York-based Richard Bernstein Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Marathon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.57% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.11% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Horrell Cap Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Arrow Financial Corporation holds 200 shares. Smith Moore & invested in 21,210 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability owns 41,115 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset stated it has 14,994 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd has 224,929 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.15% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 193,378 shares. California-based Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Adage Capital Partners Group Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 325,471 shares. Nomura Asset Communications Ltd reported 0.06% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. Shares for $1.00M were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 927,296 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $80.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 10,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,500 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 285,564 shares to 403,938 shares, valued at $17.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chart Inds Inc by 249,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold DO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 149.44 million shares or 3.18% more from 144.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability reported 316,369 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Clearbridge Investments Ltd stated it has 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Citigroup invested in 177,637 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 24,100 shares. Moreover, Mraz Amerine Assocs has 0.24% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 89,231 shares. Energy Opportunities Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.27% or 12,260 shares in its portfolio. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 30,572 shares. First Republic Mgmt has 56,052 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Next Financial Gru stated it has 240 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 40,187 shares. Ruggie Capital reported 144 shares. Mason Street Lc stated it has 21,602 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) or 1,400 shares.

