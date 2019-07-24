Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) Shareholder Great West Life Assurance Company Has Decreased Holding as Stock Price Rose; Oarsman Capital Has Lifted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 271 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $985.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $6.32 during the last trading session, reaching $2000.81. About 2.47 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Datix Software Evolution Continues with Move to Amazon Web Services; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 24/04/2018 – Amazon now lets shoppers track the exact location of delivery drivers in a ‘creepy, but convenient’ map; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 12/03/2018 – Amazon adapts Alexa for the office; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT ALL NINE NOMINEES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 27/04/2018 – The Amazon partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan faces big hurdles, they say; 05/05/2018 – For example, a middle-of-the-pack employee at Facebook makes more than 8 times Amazon’s median employee salary

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) by 79.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 1.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 290,556 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.39. About 1.25M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6,799 shares to 40,640 shares, valued at $9.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 45,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associate reported 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Moreover, Optimum Advisors has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company owns 6,267 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt holds 2.31% or 3.12 million shares. Aperio Grp holds 0% or 108,083 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies invested in 0.04% or 26,100 shares. Prudential has 0.01% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 416,645 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Mraz Amerine And Associates stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Invesco holds 0% or 379,516 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 738,815 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 34,424 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $39,640 activity.

Analysts await Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.87 EPS, down 163.64% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Fincl Bank And Trust invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.58% or 726 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Bancshares Usa owns 4,543 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Oakmont Corporation has invested 14.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Citizens & Northern Corporation has 1.74% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership owns 1.57% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,097 shares. The Alabama-based Warren Averett Asset Limited has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ashford Cap Management Inc holds 887 shares. 1,115 were accumulated by Robecosam Ag. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd reported 6,385 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Stock Yards Bankshares & accumulated 1.66% or 9,600 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 24,511 shares. Strategic Global Llc owns 1,028 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. St Johns Management Lc holds 1.72% or 1,253 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 64,065 shares.