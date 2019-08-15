Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) Holding Has Lifted by Majedie Asset Management Ltd; Falcon Edge Capital LP Position In Uranium Energy (UEC) Was Boosted

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) by 39.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 880,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 3.12M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.77 million, up from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $736.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.35. About 1.39M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 365,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.22% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 951,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Uranium Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $0.0418 during the last trading session, reaching $0.885. About 376,110 shares traded. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:UEC) has declined 38.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project; 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR; 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold UEC shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 47.48 million shares or 5.21% more from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Sprott accumulated 1.08M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 26,717 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Finance Inc accumulated 14,270 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 217,572 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 155,901 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 521,190 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6.32 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De owns 3,270 shares. Regions Financial reported 400 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Tradewinds Capital holds 0% or 440 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $14,030 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). 134,755 were reported by First Trust Advsrs L P. Mraz Amerine Associate Inc holds 0.25% or 76,511 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 21,770 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Johnson invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). 54,548 are owned by Guggenheim Llc. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 125,253 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Wells Fargo Mn owns 209,396 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 379,516 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd reported 1.10M shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 12,260 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 314,619 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).

