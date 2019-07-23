Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) (DO) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Lifted Its Position; As Tripadvisor (TRIP) Valuation Declined, Srs Investment Management Decreased Its Position by $40.83 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) (DO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.07. About 1.89M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 47.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 800,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 871,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.82 million, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 1.08 million shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 3.02% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor, Inc. Earnings Press Release Available on Company’s Investor Relations Site; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 16/05/2018 – Zemi Beach House Adds 2018 TripAdvisor Awards to a Long List of Coveted Accolades; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR BUYS BOKUN,; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide

More notable recent TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Taking a Vacation This Summer? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Work During It – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Nasdaq records three-day losing streak after Powell emphasizes â€˜wait-and-seeâ€™ stance on rates – MarketWatch” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LH, AXP, TRIP – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Traveling This Summer? Don’t Forget These 5 Hidden Costs – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Princess Cruises Receives Three First-Place Accolades in Cruise Critic’s Annual Cruisers’ Choice Destination Awards – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.19 per share. TRIP’s profit will be $48.66M for 31.86 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by TripAdvisor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bares Capital Management holds 6.49% or 4.49M shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 70,161 shares. 10,443 are owned by Roundview Cap Ltd. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 672 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 4,674 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors Incorporated holds 10,026 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Guardian Life Ins Comm Of America holds 0% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 290 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.08% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 116,000 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 83,918 shares. 435,392 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Parkside Finance Financial Bank Trust reported 0% stake. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited reported 0.89% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 240 shares.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 910,759 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $282.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 205,878 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Jane Street Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Fmr Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 34,424 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 1 shares. Us Bancshares De owns 5,354 shares. Opportunities Mngmt Llc invested in 12,260 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation invested in 141,258 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 829,700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,737 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “When do markets close for the Fourth of July? – MarketWatch” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $39,640 activity.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 249,000 shares to 51,000 shares, valued at $448,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:WDC) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).