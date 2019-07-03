Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) (DO) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Raised Its Holding by $500,000 as Stock Price Rose; As Cerner (CERN) Market Valuation Rose, Mitchell Capital Management Co Lowered Its Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) (DO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 847,161 shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500.

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 28.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 9,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,071 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 33,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $74.53. About 1.45 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. CERN’s profit will be $188.74M for 32.13 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 2,450 shares to 12,153 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 270,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 40,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 559,372 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).