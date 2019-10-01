Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) (DO) Shareholder Citadel Advisors Has Raised Its Position by $984,800; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Intelsat S A (I) Stake by $3.14 Million

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 20.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 165,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 658,803 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.81 million, down from 823,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.72. About 559,786 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) (DO) by 87.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 123,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The hedge fund held 264,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, up from 141,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $719.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.03% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 2.70M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $7.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 275,000 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $71.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 101,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

