Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Valuation Rose While Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Boosted Its Position; Oakmont Partners Decreased Stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by $371,781 as Market Valuation Rose

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.62. About 1.17M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 41,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,002 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 90,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $439.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 51,613 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $111.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 26,220 shares to 108,524 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 3,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rivernorth Cap Limited reported 1.18 million shares. 1607 Cap Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 113,700 shares. Koshinski Asset stated it has 16,800 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Cwm Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 1,530 shares. 526,228 are owned by Parametric Ltd Liability Com. Robinson Limited Com reported 480,908 shares stake. Goodwin Daniel L reported 56,866 shares stake. Moreover, Cap Advsr Ltd Co has 0.14% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 195,548 shares. 1St Source National Bank, a Indiana-based fund reported 124,718 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp holds 150,139 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 400 shares. 19,105 are owned by Lpl Fin Limited Liability. Peoples Fin Corp has 0.01% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 1,715 shares. Dakota Wealth invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1,186 activity.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $39,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Hikari Pwr Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 35,200 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 49,439 shares stake. D E Shaw reported 0% stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 12,260 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schroder Invest Group Inc has 1.61M shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 99,646 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 116,301 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Invest Technology has 0.04% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 26,100 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 5,354 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inc Or reported 0.31% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Van Den Berg Mgmt I stated it has 46,652 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 26,498 shares.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.