Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Stock Declined While Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Boosted by $1.80 Million Its Stake; As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Market Valuation Rose, New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Raised Holding

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $861.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.02% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 1.05M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $124.51. About 54,005 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) by 700 shares to 16,402 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 7,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 411,290 shares, and cut its stake in Hubbell Inc.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 1,103 shares. The New York-based Eulav Asset has invested 0.28% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 87,976 shares. Cwm Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 1,024 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Blackrock Inc has 0.02% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 4.08M shares. State Street Corporation holds 1.11 million shares. Moreover, Rk Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.84% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 147,886 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 227 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Fmr Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 793,264 shares. Charles Schwab Inv has 0.02% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Synovus Finance holds 1,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

