Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Stake Maintained by Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas; Intrepid Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Dollar Gen New Com (DG) as Market Value Declined

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 3,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 17,899 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 14,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.09. About 926,797 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 847,161 shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 2,658 shares to 59,249 shares, valued at $11.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradata Corp Del Com (NYSE:TDC) by 93,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,854 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (NYSE:OAK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,003 were reported by Willingdon Wealth. 2,765 are owned by Greenwood Capital Associates Limited Co. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 43 shares. Moreover, Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.22% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.1% or 10,004 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 545,736 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Co accumulated 0.61% or 41,143 shares. Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 161,850 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Zacks Inv Mgmt owns 9,941 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 2.32 million shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. 51,420 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc. Tokio Marine Asset Management reported 16,049 shares stake. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 1,843 shares or 0% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated accumulated 8,799 shares.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Dollar General Q1 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar General tightens full-year profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Fool.com published: “Is This a Sign That Dollar General Is a Buy? – Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dollar General Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWW) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.63 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 734,449 shares stake. Cibc Asset Incorporated stated it has 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). 245,690 were accumulated by Legal And General Grp Public. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.98M shares. Federated Pa invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Bridgeway Cap Incorporated holds 0.07% or 519,700 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Group Ltd Company has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 194,069 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.01% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 22,169 shares. Prudential Public Ltd reported 829,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 43,859 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Kazazian Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.18% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Germany-based Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Alamo Group’s (NYSE:ALG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 8.8% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Moody’s’s (NYSE:MCO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $39,640 activity.