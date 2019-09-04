Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Stake Has Raised by Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas; Marlowe Partners LP Lifted Its Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU) as Market Value Rose

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $850.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.44. About 3.27M shares traded or 20.74% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $126.37. About 1.06M shares traded or 19.72% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Employee Levels At US Class I Rail Operations Drop – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kansas City Southern Offers The Best Potential Return Among Railroad Stocks – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kansas City Southern: Railing Along – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Look at Kansas City Southern’s Plan to Jump-Start Efficiency – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Holdg reported 85,678 shares stake. Invesco Limited owns 686,445 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 1,980 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs reported 520 shares. Cibc World invested in 0.02% or 31,990 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 164,609 shares. 61,666 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. 7,233 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Royal London Asset Management Ltd owns 44,031 shares. Pnc Gp accumulated 0% or 24,292 shares. Conning has 1,750 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 5,989 shares. Moreover, Fort Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Highlander Management Ltd Company reported 500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 0.14% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Thestreet.com with their article: “Don’t Panic: NYSE Trader Breaks Down Why Investors Should Be Patient – TheStreet.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.